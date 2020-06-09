Ohio Civics Essential launches Virtual Games; use your Jeopardy and civics knowledge to win prizes

Media Contact:

Ohio Civics Essential Virtual Game Events

At a time when knowledge of how government works may be most important, Issue Media Group (IMG) launches a virtual game event to engage and educate the public-at-large.

“We are on the brink of a historic general election; people are protesting in the streets across the country, and our citizens are more engaged than they have been in decades,” says Patrice Watson, IMG Publisher, Soapbox Cincinnati.

Civics Essential, is a multiyear/multimedia project to improve the civics knowledge of Ohio adults, made possible by a strategic impact grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation. The Civics Essential Virtual Game Event is the result of a plan which pivoted due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Last year, the competition was held onsite at fourteen participating Ohio library locations. COVID-19 social distancing plus the spring closings of libraries statewide motivated the producers to rethink the game as virtual using multiple technology platforms.



The Civics Essential Virtual Game Event goal is to engage the public and their knowledge of civics in a free and fun, yet fact-filled competition.

The competition is limited to the first 100 people who register. Brittany York, events manager and game developer says, “Perhaps now more than ever, it's important for people to do whatever they can to educate and engage with others. Ohio Civics Essential is a fun way to do just that, while hopefully piquing participants’ interest in civics and giving them the spark they need to further engage as they see fit.”

About the Civics Essential Virtual Game Event

Are you up for the challenge? Get registered for a fast, free, and fact-filled Jeopardy game at a Civics Essential Virtual Game Event. For Jeopardy fans, there’s brand new material testing your Ohio civics knowledge with Amazon gift cards for each night’s winning team members.

When:

Wednesday, June 10, 7:00pm

Thursday, June 11, 7:00pm

Wednesday, June 17, 7:00pm

Thursday, June 18, 7:00pm

Where:

Register for one or more of the games on Eventbrite. Once registered, participants will receive a link to attend the game via Zoom.



Game boards are based on eight Ohio Civics Essential stories. Review each story and take the quizzes to get ready to compete. Here is a list of recommended reading for the games -

Join emcees, Melissa Kendralla, South-Western City Schools Career and Technical Teacher and Ohio Law and Leadership Institute Board Member; Doug Oplinger, Project Manager for Your Voice Ohio and veteran journalist and former Managing Editor of the Akron Beacon Journal; and Brittany York, Civics Essential Virtual Game Event producer.

Soapbox Cincinnati, Freshwater Cleveland and Hub Springfield appreciate the following partners who are helping spread the word to encourage sign-up and participation including Your Voice Ohio, Cincinnati Neighborhood Summit, MidPointe Library System, Clermont County Public Library, Sandusky Library, and the Ohio State Bar Foundation.

Support for the Ohio Civics Essential Series and Virtual Game Events is provided by a strategic grant from the

Ohio State Bar Foundation