Cincinnati's regional transit system improves with collaboration focused on inclusivity

Advocacy and research group, TransitCenter, studied eleven cities, although Cincinnati was not among them, and found that their boards were not representative in terms of gender, race or geography. In large cities, like New York City and Philadelphia, less than 20% of boards went to urban residents.
The Better Bus Coalition is a grassroots organization supporting investment in Hamilton County's bus system that began their advocacy in Winter, 2018. After years of organizing, changes include having regular bus riders on the board, who can speak to their lived experiences on the system.
The Better Bus Coalition also helped push the transit levy in 2020.
