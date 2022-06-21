Mark your calendars for the 2022 Fotofocus Biennial

It's a big decade for 12-year-old Cincinnati nonprofit FotoFocus. This spring, FotoFocus revealed plans for a new arts center to be established at the northwest corner of East Liberty and Sycamore streets. Expected to open in 2024, the yet-to-be-built two-story FotoFocus Center will be located in OTR and will comprise 14,700 feet of space devoted to exhibitions, screenings, events, and educational programming.
Mark your calendars for this year's FotoFocus—World Record—that will feature more than 600 artists, curators, and participants, and open with an expanded week of programming from September 29–October 8, 2022.
According to their website, “This marks a monumental return to a month of dynamic programming in celebration of photography, with a record number of diverse venues participating to host exhibitions and programs,” said FotoFocus Executive Director Mary Ellen Goeke. “We are elated by the commitment of all our participating venues throughout the region and delighted that this expanded reach will bring the Biennial to new audiences.”
Learn more about the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial here
