After a speaking engagement in 1901, Winston Churchill called Cincinnati “the most beautiful of the inland cities of the union,” saying that “the city spreads far and wide, its pageant of crimson, purple and gold laced by silver streams that are great rivers.” Meanwhile, novelist Charles Dickens described it as, “cheerful, thriving, and animated.” Do these feted Brits flirt with hyperbole? Perhaps, but there’s no knocking Cincy’s charms, according to Fodor's Travel.