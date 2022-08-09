Pedestrian safety across Ohio

Smart Growth America’s 2022 “Dangerous by Design” report
highlights the growing trend of pedestrian deaths in cities and states across the U.S.
Ohio, with 1.18 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people, is in the top half of states for safe streets. Most major cities across Ohio have seen an increase in pedestrian fatalities since 2010.
Smart Growth America advocates for people who want to live and work in great neighborhoods. The National Complete Streets Coalition, a program of Smart Growth America, is a non-profit, non-partisan alliance of public interest organizations and transportation professionals committed to the development and implementation of Complete Streets policies and practices.
The Dangerous by Design report references the Ohio Department of Transportation's Multimodal Design Guide. Both report and guide offer actionable ways for cities, neighborhoods, villages, and townships to improve the safety of pedestrians using our city streets.
Learn more here
at nonprofit news The Ohio Capital Journal,
an independent organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives.