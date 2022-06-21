NPR Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about gun violence

At the recent U.S. Conference of Mayors, 250 mayors representing Republican and Democrat cities of all sizes in the United States are pleading that the Senate does something to start mitigating the gun violence problem.
Recently NPR Morning Edition host, Steve Inskeep, and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval had a transparent 5-minute conversation about what can be done locally in Cincinnati in a state where elected leaders just recently signed into law a permit-less concealed carry law among other new legislation.
Listen to or review the entire transcript here
