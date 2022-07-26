Ian Strange's ‘Disturbed Home’ is published on the occasion of the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial

Artist Ian Strange's practice explores architecture, space, and the home through photography, sculpture, installation, site-specific works, film, and documentary works.
‘Disturbed Home’ is published on the occasion of the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial, as he unveils a major new commission, presented alongside a publication, installation, and exhibition. Undertaking a three-month residency at the Art Academy Cincinnati, the artist will create new architectural interventions, film and photographic works in Cincinnati, commissioned by for this year’s Biennial.
