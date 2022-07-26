Ian Strange's ‘Disturbed Home’ is published on the occasion of the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial

Artist Ian Strange's practice explores architecture, space, and the home through photography, sculpture, installation, site-specific works, film, and documentary works.

‘Disturbed Home’ is published on the occasion of the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial, as he unveils a major new commission, presented alongside a publication, installation, and exhibition. Undertaking a three-month residency at the Art Academy Cincinnati, the artist will create new architectural interventions, film and photographic works in Cincinnati, commissioned by for this year’s Biennial. 

Get to know more about Australian artist, Ian Strange, participating in 2022 FotoFocus Biennial here: DesignBoom

