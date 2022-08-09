Historic American hotels with magnificent art collections

If you dream of access to world class art available to view at your leisure, this list of historical American hotels with magnificent art collections will come in handy when planning your next trip.
21c claims three locations out of the total twenty five hotels named including Cincinnati, Oklahoma City plus their first location in Louisville, Kentucky.
In 2022, the 21c Cincinnati hotel is exhibiting Dress Up, Speak Up: Regalia and Resistance
: with 69 works of sculpture, painting, works on paper, and a site-specific installation from 36 artists representing 19 different countries. Stop in anytime for the art; book ahead for a getaway.
