Residents show up for the first Green Cincinnati Plan update meeting

About 300 people including city leaders, environmental organizations, business reps, and community advocates gathered at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden to kick off the five-year renewal of the Green Cincinnati Plan.
During the last update, the city received over 1,400 comments from residents. Officials hope the number will increase this year because of a bigger emphasis on community engagement. The city doubled its usual financial commitment to outreach efforts this year.
Times and dates for future meetings aren’t yet available. The city will post meeting updates on its Green Cincinnati Plan website
.
Read the entire story from Spectrum News 1 Columbus here
.