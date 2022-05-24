Funding for Brent Spence Bridge design/build approved

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Source: Roads & Bridges
Last week, Ohio state lawmakers passed legislation approving nearly $700 million in federal transportation funding given to Ohio under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed earlier this year.

Along with the transportation funding, House Bill 338, which passed both the Ohio Senate and House by wide margins, also authorizes the state’s transportation director to award contracts of up to $1.5 billion in design/build contracts to renovate the functionally obsolete Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati. It further allows Ohio to enter into agreements with other states to enforce penalties for toll violations by out-of-state drivers, among other things.

