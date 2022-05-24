19th Annual Fringe Festival set to run June 3-18th

Cincy Fringe Festival is back for its 19th year welcoming artists and audiences with in-person and indoor performances for the first time in 3 years. There are thirty-eight performance Fringe productions (including two Fringe development projects and five special events) at six indoor venues at 12th and Jackson Streets and Know Theatre in OTR.
Prefer outdoors? Fringe Fest has got you with free performances on the Beer Garden Outdoor Stage.
Festival producers highlight a 24-hour theatre festival of new work and co-production with Falcon Theatre
in Newport on June 13-14.
See the schedule and purchase tickets here
.
For more about the 2022 line-up, visit the Broadway World story here
.