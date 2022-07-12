Add biochar to your vocabulary + your garden to help combat climate change

adopt Stockholm’s 2014 Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Mayors Challenge Winning Biochar Project. The biochar project turns plant waste from parks and homes including everything from grass clippings to trees and limbs into a charcoal-like substance that residents can use in their yards and gardens to help combat climate change.

Awarded communities include Darmstadt, Germany; Helsingborg, Sweden; Sandnes, Norway; Helsinki, Finland; Cincinnati, Ohio; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Each city will receive up to $400,000 in funding, along with implementation and technical support from Bloomberg Philanthropies to develop city-wide biochar projects and engage residents.

Read more about how a great idea in one city can inspire positive climate action by scaling to cities around the world at Bloomberg Philanthropies here

