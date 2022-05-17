Avondale featured in national exhibition using Universal design to bridge divides

Reset: Toward a New Commons
is a new exhibition on view at the Center for Architecture in New York through September 3.
Four teams examined different facets of civic conundrum with examples including aging in West Oakland, disability in Berkeley, the legacy of poverty, disinvestment, and racism in Cincinnati's Avondale neighborhood, and the bleak hardscape of several Harlem NYCHA projects.
Decolonizing Suburbia
, focuses on Avondale. The plan seeks to restore existing buildings, add new ones, enhance green space, and improve retail offerings.
Find Architectural Record's story here
.