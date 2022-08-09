Autumn sunset at Museum Center featuring newly reinstalled iconic clock.
Autumn sunset at Museum Center featuring newly reinstalled iconic clock. Gary Kessler

AD celebrates the beauty of 37 international train stations

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | Source: Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest curated a 37-member list of the world's most beautiful train stations. Enjoy the ride because you will want to cursor to the very end (#37) to find the fairest of them all. 

Consider the company that Museum Center at Union Terminal is keeping. Designers and architects of this revered list include Santiago Calatrava, Zaha Hadid, father-son John and Donald Parkinson, Daniel H. Burnham, Alfredo Augusto Lisboa de Lima, Mário Veiga, and Ferreira da Costa, Lewis Cubitt, and Alexandre-Gustave Eiffel, to name drop a few. 

Saving the best for last, AD notes "The impressive station was the work of Roland Wank, of New York firm Fellheimer and Wagner and Philadelphia-based architect Paul Philippe Cret, who spent four years designing and building the beloved structure."

View the list and slideshow of the most beautiful train stations here.

