AD celebrates the beauty of 37 international train stations

Architectural Digest curated a 37-member list of the world's most beautiful train stations. Enjoy the ride because you will want to cursor to the very end (#37) to find the fairest of them all.
Consider the company that Museum Center at Union Terminal is keeping. Designers and architects of this revered list include Santiago Calatrava, Zaha Hadid, father-son John and Donald Parkinson, Daniel H. Burnham, Alfredo Augusto Lisboa de Lima, Mário Veiga, and Ferreira da Costa, Lewis Cubitt, and Alexandre-Gustave Eiffel, to name drop a few.
Saving the best for last, AD notes "The impressive station was the work of Roland Wank, of New York firm Fellheimer and Wagner and Philadelphia-based architect Paul Philippe Cret, who spent four years designing and building the beloved structure."
View the list and slideshow of the most beautiful train stations here
