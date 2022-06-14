Commissioner Alicia Reece leads Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame initiative

A new installation honoring some of the greatest musicians from the city will debut this summer. The interactive attraction will be near the Andrew J. Brady Center across from Paul Brown Stadium along the river.
The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame's grand opening is set for July 23rd during the Cincinnati Music Festival, one of the country’s largest African American music festivals. The 2022 Black Music Walk of Fame inductees are Penny Ford, Wilbert Longmire, Midnight Star and Hi-Tek.
Commissioner Alicia Reece has led the Walk of Fame initiative and told Essence
that she "has a personal connection to music because of her family’s background. Her late mother was a national recording artist, and her father owned an independent record label."
