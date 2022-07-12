Ales for Trails to raise awareness and funds for the Crown network

During the month of July, 10 beer makers in the Cincinnati region are participating in the annual Ales to Trails campaign
to raise awareness about plans for the CROWN network.
Tri-State Trails, the organization behind the CROWN plan, won’t receive any money from beer sales. Instead, each of the breweries has donated money to support the project and to help raise awareness. Tri-State Trails will accept private donations on its website
.
Visit Spectrum News 1 here
to find out which breweries are participating and how you might become one of 100 winners of an Ales for Trails Buff. Plus an entry into raffles for a chance to win brewery merchandise and gift cards.
Read Soapbox's spring feature The Queen City receives her CROWN
to learn more about the community-wide effort to develop an immense and inclusive multiuse trail.