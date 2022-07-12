Ales for Trails to raise awareness and funds for the Crown network

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | Source: Spectrum News 1
During the month of July, 10 beer makers in the Cincinnati region are participating in the annual Ales to Trails campaign to raise awareness about plans for the CROWN network. 

Tri-State Trails, the organization behind the CROWN plan, won’t receive any money from beer sales. Instead, each of the breweries has donated money to support the project and to help raise awareness. Tri-State Trails will accept private donations on its website.

10 beer makers in the Cincinnati region are participating in the annual Ales to Trails campaign during July to raise awareness about plans for the CROWN network.

Read Soapbox's spring feature The Queen City receives her CROWN to learn more about the community-wide effort to develop an immense and inclusive multiuse trail.
 

