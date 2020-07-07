The University of Cincinnati helps launch new job platform

“Creatively,” a new job platform launched in May by Alice + Olivia CEO Stacey Bendet, announced a new initiative at the end of June called “Creatively Class of 2020,” a list that spotlights rising creative talent from universities across the country and aims to help recent college graduates connect and find jobs in the midst of the toughest job economy since the Great Depression.

Bendet, whose upscale clothing shops are located throughout the country, worked with nine schools to identify nearly 50 of the most innovative, talented, and diverse creatives at their respective schools. While most of the colleges were located out east, the University of Cincinnati was also asked to contribute.

To read more about the platform — and the brands supporting students — click here.