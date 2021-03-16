BeerFast2021: Del Hall gives up food for Lent

In 2019, Del Hall, co-owner of Ohio’s 16 Lots Brewing Company decided to give up everything but beer for Lent. At the advice of his doctor (who told him he was an idiot for doing this), he took multivitamins and stayed hydrated. During his previous fasts, his blood pressure and cholesterol improved, and he lost more than 40 pounds.
This year, he set up a virtual tip jar
to raise money for service industry workers on GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $50,000 to help struggling employees in Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky. The fundraiser ends on April 4.