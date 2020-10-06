Florida-based mother-son duo expand their business by becoming franchisees of Pet Wants

When Michele Hobbs and Amanda Broughton started Pet Wants at Findlay Market in 2010, they were hoping to develop healthy food for their dog with allergies. Ten years later, they have 111 franchisees selling product made from locally sourced salmon, chicken, lamb, and brown rice. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy or dyes.

So when Florida-based Loralyn Shore and her son, Nick Geraine, decided to expand their business, Errands by Lori, they wanted to make sure they sold top-quality pet food and supplies. Their mobile company delivers multiple blends of dry dog and cat food, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, and treats and other products directly to customers’ homes.

“The food is all made in Cincinnati and shipped to us,” Geraine says of Pet Wants Delray Beach. “We package it in small batches and deliver it ourselves. When we get it, it is seven weeks old. A regular bag of food you get from a store is at a minimum, nine months old.”