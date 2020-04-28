Watch: vintage beauty tutorials at Union Terminal

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | Source: Edge Media Network

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s recently launched vintage beauty tutorials offer a unique way to practice self-care while staying at home. Vanessa Van Zant-Macy, senior director of museum experience, explores looks from the 1920s through the 1980s, and shares insights on each decade through the museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The series is a spinoff of the annual 1940s Day event, an immersive celebration that highlights the music, fashion, vehicles, and people who shaped that time period.

