Watch: vintage beauty tutorials at Union Terminal

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s recently launched vintage beauty tutorials offer a unique way to practice self-care while staying at home. Vanessa Van Zant-Macy, senior director of museum experience, explores looks from the 1920s through the 1980s, and shares insights on each decade through the museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The series is a spinoff of the annual 1940s Day event, an immersive celebration that highlights the music, fashion, vehicles, and people who shaped that time period.

