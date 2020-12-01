Local suburban housewife starts a movement

Loni Yeary, a stay-at-home mom in Cincinnati, inspired more than 230,000 women around the country to organize phone banks, text banks, and write postcards encouraging people to vote Biden/Harris and other Democratic candidates in their communities.

She started “Suburban Housewives” Against Trump started in August after the now-famous tweet implying that middle- and upper-class white women would reelect him to keep their neighborhoods safe.

"It really angered me," Yeary says. "Because I am a suburban housewife … I knew a couple of other women who felt the same as I did and I just decided to start a group."

Many of the members were lifelong Republicans until 2016. One woman, Tracy Barnett in North Carolina, decided to get more informed ahead of the election and found solace in the group. "Nobody's a housewife, and nobody's referring to themselves as a 'suburban housewife,' so there's an incredible tone deafness to that,” she says. And then you couple that with the implied racist segregationist rhetoric and it just … insulting."