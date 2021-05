Based on population, median income, median home value, and median household income, Stacker created a list of the 100 best Midwestern cities to live in. Towns and cities were chosen from 12 states and include a mix of urban and rural communities.Six in and around Cincinnati made the list: Wyoming, Madeira, Sixteen Mile Stand, Blue Ash, Montgomery, and Mason, and reasons ranged from excellent schools to low crime.To read more, click here