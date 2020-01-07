Cincinnati’s public murals make it a major arts destination

As more and more cities embrace public art as beauty over blight, colorful murals are popping up everywhere. Aside from showcasing local artists, streetscapes are an affordable way to drive economic activity, boost mental health, and instill a sense of public safety.



Livability selected seven cities across the country with amazing public art, and Cincinnati made the list. Former Mayor Mark Mallory’s work with Cincinnati ArtWorks was credited for creating murals in each of the city’s neighborhoods.