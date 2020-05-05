Save local breweries: order lots of beer

Rhinegeist is one of many local craft breweries offering delivery during the pandemic. Provided

As stay-at-home orders extend, craft beer sales across the country are plummeting. Some brewers are concerned that they will have to close forever. But we can help: Many local breweries offer delivery and pickup to nearby areas, and some even ship nationally.

Food + Wine put together an extensive state-by-state guide that includes local favorite Rhinegeist. However, it’s not an exhaustive list, so the editors also included a link to craftbeer.com, which includes even more breweries that deliver. Cheers.