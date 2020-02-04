Investments from the city and developers helped create a multifamily market boom in downtown and OTR

Stash Geleszinksi, managing director with Capstone Apartment Partners, recently spoke to REjournals about Cincinnati’s thriving multifamily market, which is expected to grow even more in 2020.



As Geleszinksi explains, there were no investments made in downtown or OTR for years, but thanks in part to increased interest in walkable areas, people of all ages are migrating to the urban core.



And developers are responding — aside from standard amenities, Kroger recently opened the first downtown grocery store in 50 years, and North American Properties is completing an innovative apartment complex designed without parking, specifically for people who use ride shares, bikes, and scooters for transportation.



