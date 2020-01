Nathaniel Brooks, owner of LoBlow, a smoke shop in Camp Washington, took his products to the streets — literally. Cincinnatians will see him downtown and at big events, where his truck will be easily identified by the neon “smoke” sign, along with pictures of his products that include hemp, CBD, edibles, and drinks and snacks.



“I want to bring the product to the people,” he says. “Especially the CBD products. That is something that helps people with pain.”



