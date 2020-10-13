Cincinnati’s metro expands to Northside

The Northside neighborhood is the second-highest transfer location in Cincinnati Metro’s system, second only to downtown’s Government Square. The new center, located near the intersection of Spring Grove Avenue and Blue Rock Street, will provide better connections to jobs and entertainment and includes enhanced customer amenities, plus a new Park & Ride.

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) secured $3.7 million to fund the project, including 80% federal funds as well as local match funding. It was designed by MSA Architects, constructed by Graybach, and created in partnership with the Federal Transit Administration, Ohio Department of Transportation, OKI Regional Council of Governments, The City of Cincinnati, and the Northside Business Association.