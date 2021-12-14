Local mom surprised with fully-furnished apartment after eviction

When Mt. Healthy resident Ebony Johnson found herself unexpectedly evicted in March of 2020, she had to find friends and relatives to take her and her two children in amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Suzanne Burke, who has a background in social services work, knew that something was wrong when she didn’t see Johnson working at the Mt. Healthy Dunkin’ Donuts. When she found out what happened, she decided to help
.
Earlier this month, Johnson and her kids were surprised with a new, fully furnished, two-bedroom apartment thanks to Burke’s outreach. New Life Furniture Bank helped design the space and Design to Market donated the majority of the furniture just in time for Christmas.