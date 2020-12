Lt. Bill Feckter with Engine 5 says that his crew goes above and beyond regularly. Provided

After a rollover crash on Vine Street and Central Parkway — where no one was injured — firefighters rescued the driver and her groceries after they realized she had no way to get them home.

“Every day, our fire companies do things like this,” says Lt. Bill Feckter with Engine 5. “It’s not in our job description, but there are things, those things we enjoy doing, above and beyond our job scope.”