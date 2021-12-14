Growing resilient economies: Local holiday markets help revive downtown areas

America’s downtown areas are struggling to navigate the pandemic, especially due to the number of local businesses that had no choice but to shut down, leaving vacant storefronts and little draw for both locals and visitors.
Enter the outdoor holiday pop-up market
: Held in cities across the country, these events showcase of one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade crafts and decorations, local food and other unique treats, like Washington Park’s annual City Flea.
They also help recruit vendors — instead of chain businesses — to help fill the retail vacancies.