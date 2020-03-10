Blogger calls downtown one of the more pleasant and healthy central business districts in the nation

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | Source: NewGeography

On a recent trip through the region, Wendell Cox of NewGeography set aside time to explore Cincinnati’s central business district. A connoisseur of 20th-century architecture, Cox called downtown “a delight” and noted various buildings worth visiting, finished off with a stroll over the Roebling Bridge into Kentucky.


His recommended tour includes a mix of both historic and newer construction, including City Hall, St. Paul in Chains Cathedral, Carew Tower, and the Great American Building.


To read more, click here.

