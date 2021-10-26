Free Cleats for Kids: Cincinnati Reds pitcher gives back to his California community

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | Source: TheSignal Santa Clarita Valley
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Green grew up in Stevenson Ranch, CA, and fondly remembers his time learning and playing baseball.

As a result, he routinely gives back to the community that helped make him a star by offering free cleats to kids in his community. This past Saturday, he handed them out from his home until he ran out.

“Baseball is an expensive sport, so especially with the pandemic, being able to provide the best of the best for your child, whether it’s cleats or gloves or a baseball bat, it’s super expensive,” Greene says. “I want to help any family that’s had that struggle.” 

Related Tags

Diversity, IMG Wire, Philanthropy, Quality of Life, Regionalism, Social Justice, Talent 

