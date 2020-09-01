The National drummer releases surprise album, “Royal Green”

Bryan Devendorf, drummer for The National, released a surprise album last week that’s been 20 years in the making. “Royal Green” consists of four original songs and three covers from Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and Fleetwood Mac.

Bandmate Aaron Dessner plays acoustic guitar on a track called “Breaking the River.” Devendorf describes it as “a nighttime, nocturnal, quiet record. Broadly speaking, I’d maybe call it psych-folk with some electronic undertones.”

To read more about his inspiration for the album and other collaborators, click here.