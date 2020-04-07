Keeping in touch with furloughed staffers: Britney Ruby Miller works to keep employees connected

Britney Ruby Miller hopes to bring every employee back to her family's restaurants. Provided

Employers around the globe are finding ways to stay connected to people they had to let go as the novel coronavirus spread and crippled the economy.

Locally, Britney Ruby Miller, who co-owns Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment that operates seven restaurants in the region, is planning who when the economy turns around. In the interim, the Cincinnati-based company is paying health insurance through June for the roughly 600 employees they had to lay off and keeping them on an employee assistance program for those with anxiety and depression.

“Our goal,” she says, “is to welcome 100% of our employees back.”

