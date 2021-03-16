Art Museum aims to help the city "bee" inspired, "bee" vibrant, and "bee" connected

As part of their focus on community wellness, the Cincinnati Art Museum is partnering with the Queen City Pollinator project to install two new beehives on their property.
Pollinators are a vital part of a balanced ecosystem, but nearly all are suffering from declines, and installing hives assists their repopulation. The public will be able to “adopt a bee” for a $5 or $10 donation between May 3–31, which also provides an opportunity to name one of the 60,000 bees. All money will support the museum’s wellness initiatives.
