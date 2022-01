.

Chef Benjamin Arington of Fat Ben’s Bakery is known for creating unique pastries that are also works of art.Just before Christmas, he created a dessert that looks just like a BinaxNow Antigen COVID-19 Self Test A photo of the pastry was posted on the Fat Ben's Bakery's Instagram page with the caption: "Merry Christmas. I Got You A Present. Would You Mind Just Taking This Before You Came Inside? Thanks."