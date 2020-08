Bikers have an easier time getting to more jobs in the Queen City. Provided

According to data produced by the University of Minnesota Accessibility Laboratory, bicycles provide more 30-minute job access than transit for the average worker in 50 large metropolitan areas (combined). These cities all have more than 1,000,000 population.

Cincinnati is in the top 10, with 30-minute access to more than three times the number of jobs by bike than through public transit.

