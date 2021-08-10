Cincinnati and Kenai, Alaska artists create a “natural world” exhibit

Through the month of August, the Kenai Art Center in Alaska will feature an exhibit that brings the natural world inside. Three artists contributed — including Cincinnatian Kate Demske.
“Illuminations” has metalwork, sculptures, and paintings in bright colors and organic subjects, and ranges from stained glass-like paintings to three-dimensional framed plants.
Marion Nelson, president of the Peninsula Art Guild is impressed by Demske’s metalwork. work. “…[It’s] just so fluid, so marvelous,” she says.
