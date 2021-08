Cincinnati and Kenai, Alaska artists create a “natural world” exhibit

Kate Demske, a Cincinnatian known for her metalwork, will be featured in an Alaskan exhibit about the natural world this month. Provided

Through the month of August, the Kenai Art Center in Alaska will feature an exhibit that brings the natural world inside. Three artists contributed — including Cincinnatian Kate Demske.“Illuminations” has metalwork, sculptures, and paintings in bright colors and organic subjects, and ranges from stained glass-like paintings to three-dimensional framed plants.Marion Nelson, president of the Peninsula Art Guild is impressed by Demske’s metalwork. work. “…[It’s] just so fluid, so marvelous,” she says.To read more, click here