“You Should Have Hired An Architect” gets national recognition

Some people think they don’t need an architect.
This was the idea behind Allison Beer McKenzie’s Facebook page, “You Should Have Hired an Architect,” which has amassed more than 31 thousand members in just a few short months. People share and discuss design fails that were clearly not designed by architects, and explain how the value of a trained professional is worth the cost.
“Building a house is probably the biggest investment you ever make,” says McKenzie, architect and director of sustainability at SHP Leading Design in Cincinnati, “and is going to require you to make hundreds of decisions in a condensed amount of time.”
To read more and scroll through the pictures, click here
.