This Wednesday, February 16th, Woodburn Brewing will premiere a brand-new kitchen. Executive chef Andrew Han — who has worked at Senate, Pepp and Delores, and O Pie O — will debut eclectic dishes with an Asian spin, like a steak bowl with jasmine rice, golden curry, marinated egg, pickled carrots and red onions Fans of the brewery will also see old favorites alongside weekly specials and brunches.