In honor of Women’s History Month, “Red Tricycle” listed 12 kid-friendly trips around the country

Family-friendly exhibits during the Power of Her initiative are a major tourism draw. Provided

Cincinnati’s female-led arts community is making waves in 2020, which helped it secure a spot on Red Tricycle’s list of “12 Women’s History Trips Your Kids Should Experience.”



The publication compiled a roundup of unique vacation ideas and educational trips to celebrate International Women's Month, and included Cincinnati because of the Power of Her initiative; an exhibition on the suffrage movement at Union Terminal; and female stories and performances at The Children’s Theatre and the School for Creative and Performing Arts.