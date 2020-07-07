Cincinnati-based Visionaries + Voices sends exhibit to Chicago

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, July 07, 2020 | Source: Chicago Reader

Local nonprofit “Visionaries + Voices (V+V),” which supports visual artists with disabilities, was invited to send an exhibit to Chicago’s Western Exhibitions. The group show features paintings, drawings, ceramics, books, and sculptures. Text is a huge component of the exhibition, whether it’s to explain an image, accompany an illustration, or complete a piece.

According to S. Nicole Lane, a Chicago-based writer and artist (who loves Cincinnati): “The works exemplify the active arts community in Cincinnati and how everyday tools and materials like colored poster boards, pencils, and other ordinary objects can be transformed into a fine arts practice.”

