As travel and tourism struggle, Nevada-based MGM Resort hopes to attract visitors from Cincinnati

A new program called Viva Las Office is MGM Resort’s latest attempt to attract tourists during the pandemic. The company plans to office work-from-Vegas travel packages to professionals in larger cities served by Nevada-based Allegiant, including Cincinnati, Oakland, Rockford, Illinois, and Phoenix. Travelers also have the option to book a discounted flight to Las Vegas through regional airline JSX.

There are three “Work from Las Vegas” packages available, and include everything from discounts on rooms, food and beverage credits, poolside massages, and an executive assistant.