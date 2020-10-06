U.S. Bank addresses economic, racial, businesses, housing and workforce advancements

As part of its $15 million U.S. Bank Foundation Rebuild and Transform Fund, 14 markets will benefit from a $5 million donation that will address rebuilding areas impacted by social unrest and systemic racial inequities in small business, housing, and workforce advancement. The fund from the Cincinnati-based bank is part of the their previously announced $116 million commitment to address social and economic inequities.

We are investing in organizations led by people of color and providing general operating funds because we trust community leaders to know how, when and where to use these funds for the greatest impact,” says Reba Dominski, chief social responsibility Officer for U.S. Bank.

To read the list of cities and organizations that will be impacted, click here.