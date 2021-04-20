UC’s Coffee House Cabin won a Crystal Cabin Award

Before the pandemic, organizations from all over the world submitted their “flying in the future” concepts to Hamburg Aviation’s 14th Crystal Cabin Award contest. Eight winners were recently announced
, including the University of Cincinnati’s “coffee house cabin,” a coworking space that comes with pop-up dividers, rotating chairs, and fold-down tables.
Although the seats would be more expensive than basic economy, they’d still be cheaper than first class and would be perfect for anyone who needs to be productive on a flight.