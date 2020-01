UC engineers and researchers hope to create robotic networks capable of conducting repairs in space.

UC engineers and researchers hope to create robotic networks capable of conducting repairs in space. Unsplash/NASA

Aerospace technologists and engineers at the University of Cincinnati are using smart technology to develop satellites capable of repairing and refueling other satellites in space.



If successful, the robotic satellites will help maintain telecommunications coverage, protect other spacecraft in the orbit, and save millions of dollars in lost or damaged equipment.



Researchers also are hoping to create robotic satellites that can work in tandem. To read more, click here.