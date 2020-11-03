UC and Microsoft partner to develop and attract tech talent to the region

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, November 03, 2020 | Source: Mirage News

With a shared vision to distinguish the Cincinnati Innovation District as a center of excellence, the University of Cincinnati has partnered with Microsoft to develop and attract tech talent in the region as well as collaborate on the university’s mission to deliver more graduates with 21st-century skills for the digital world.

 

The Cincinnati Innovation District was recently unveiled by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, along with a 10-year plan to create more than 15,000 STEM graduates, and $2 billion dollars in research and real estate development by JobsOhio and the state. It positions Cincinnati as a digital skills development hub in North America and the blueprint will be used to expand to other cities.

