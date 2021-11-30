Disney+’s “The Beatles: Get Back” depicts how the band made its mark in Ohio

Disney+ recently released “The Beatles: Get Back,” a documentary that includes the band’s stops in Ohio during their international tours in the 60s.
In spite of their popularity — or perhaps because of it — not everyone in Cincinnati and Cleveland appreciated their performances. In the documentary, Cincinnati Juvenile Court Judge Benjamin Schwartz is quoted saying
, "These girls went into a coma (at the concert)," he said. "They ranted, they fainted. Their eyes were glassy. Some pulled their hair out. Some tore their dresses. They threw notes of a very undesirable nature on stage. Some girl … kissed the very seats in which the Beatles had sat."
Despite the negative press in 1964, The Beatles returned to Cincinnati in 1966.