Disney+’s “The Beatles: Get Back” depicts how the band made its mark in Ohio

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | Source: The Columbus Dispatch
Disney+ recently released “The Beatles: Get Back,” a documentary that includes the band’s stops in Ohio during their international tours in the 60s.

In spite of their popularity — or perhaps because of it — not everyone in Cincinnati and Cleveland appreciated their performances. In the documentary, Cincinnati Juvenile Court Judge Benjamin Schwartz is quoted saying, "These girls went into a coma (at the concert)," he said. "They ranted, they fainted. Their eyes were glassy. Some pulled their hair out. Some tore their dresses. They threw notes of a very undesirable nature on stage. Some girl …  kissed the very seats in which the Beatles had sat."

Despite the negative press in 1964, The Beatles returned to Cincinnati in 1966.

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Cincinnati, Community Stories, Regionalism, Talent 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.