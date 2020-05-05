TSA officers stock airport pantries to help out-of-work colleagues

At airports across the country, TSA employees are providing necessities to unemployed colleagues. Provided

The Airport Restaurant and Retail Association (ARRA) estimates 120,000 to 125,000 airport employees are currently out of work, so the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has stepped up to help.

TSA employees are still getting paid, but during the 2018/19 partial government shutdown, they did not, and other airport workers assisted during that time. So as a thank you, the TSA has set up food pantries in airports across the country, including one at CVG. They’re being stocked with everything from canned goods and toiletries to toys and diapers.

