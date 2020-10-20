“Stop the Hate Ohio:” Two statewide Jewish museums partner to increase Holocaust awareness

A new partnership between the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center (HHC) in Cincinnati and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Cleveland will provide digital programming for the public, training opportunities for educators, and in-person experiences through interactive exhibits.

The hope is to raise awareness as antisemitism increases around the country and Holocaust awareness decreases.

“We know that simply pledging to never forget is not enough as, sadly, genocide continues to this day,” says Sarah Weiss, CEO of the HHC. “With reports of antisemitism and hate crimes on the rise in our state and knowledge of the Holocaust in decline, we must prioritize Holocaust education and remembrance in Ohio now.”

To read more, click here.